Asia-Pacific To Hold The Lion's Share In The Chloroform Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific is one of the most diverse regions in terms of land area and population. The region's economic outlook continues to be strong and dynamic. Increasing government subsidies in countries such as India and China has led to resurgent investments in the construction sector. In India, government-supported projects such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, whose mission is to provide housing for all until 2022, drive the residential and construction sectors. Also, cost interest loans and no-cost EMIs have bolstered the demand for home appliances in middle-class households across developing countries such as India and China, further driving the market growth.
As per Oxford Economics, the chemical industry contributed about USD 2.6 trillion to Asia-Pacific's GDP in 2019. There are more than 20 sub-sectors within the chemicals industry. As per the UNCTAD, Asia received about 31% of the total foreign direct investment globally, further driving the market growth.
Got questions about your regional growth of
Chloroform Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak is visible in all sectors globally and has led to widespread disruption in the supply chain. The sealing of borders and limited transportation has compelled the companies to reduce their production capacities. China is the world leader in chemicals and is valued at USD 162 billion in 2018, contributing around 36% to global sales. The majority of the world economies are heavily dependent on China for raw material. Additionally, global chemical industry giants such as DuPont have witnessed a steep fall in their stock price by around 37% due to the pandemic.
Key Players
Productos Aditivos
BASF SE
Solvay S.A
Dow Chemical Company
Arihant Chemicals
Ineos
Tokuyama Corporation
Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation
Akzonobel
GFS Chemicals, Inc
ChemCeed
Ridhdhi Sidhdhi Chemicals
Euro Chlor
Olin Corporation
Chloroform Market: Segmentation
By Grade
Technical
Fluorocarbon
Alcohol Stabilized
By Application
Solvent
Refrigerant
Intermediate
Reagent
By End-Use
Pharmaceutical
Chemical
Automobile
Food and Beverages
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
The U.K.
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
The Rest of APAC
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Qatar
Oman
Turkey
The Rest of Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
The Rest of Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN11032024004597010339ID1107960090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.