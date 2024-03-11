Asia-Pacific To Hold The Lion's Share In The Chloroform Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific is one of the most diverse regions in terms of land area and population. The region's economic outlook continues to be strong and dynamic. Increasing government subsidies in countries such as India and China has led to resurgent investments in the construction sector. In India, government-supported projects such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, whose mission is to provide housing for all until 2022, drive the residential and construction sectors. Also, cost interest loans and no-cost EMIs have bolstered the demand for home appliances in middle-class households across developing countries such as India and China, further driving the market growth.

As per Oxford Economics, the chemical industry contributed about USD 2.6 trillion to Asia-Pacific's GDP in 2019. There are more than 20 sub-sectors within the chemicals industry. As per the UNCTAD, Asia received about 31% of the total foreign direct investment globally, further driving the market growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak is visible in all sectors globally and has led to widespread disruption in the supply chain. The sealing of borders and limited transportation has compelled the companies to reduce their production capacities. China is the world leader in chemicals and is valued at USD 162 billion in 2018, contributing around 36% to global sales. The majority of the world economies are heavily dependent on China for raw material. Additionally, global chemical industry giants such as DuPont have witnessed a steep fall in their stock price by around 37% due to the pandemic.

Key Players



Productos Aditivos

BASF SE

Solvay S.A

Dow Chemical Company

Arihant Chemicals

Ineos

Tokuyama Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation

Akzonobel

GFS Chemicals, Inc

ChemCeed

Ridhdhi Sidhdhi Chemicals

Euro Chlor

Olin Corporation



Chloroform Market: Segmentation

By Grade



Technical

Fluorocarbon

Alcohol Stabilized





By Application



Solvent

Refrigerant

Intermediate

Reagent





By End-Use



Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Automobile

Food and Beverages



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of APAC



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Qatar

Oman

Turkey

The Rest of Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





