Expo Doha 2023 Concludes Educational Programs By Planting Largest Qatar Map-Shaped Flowers

Doha, Qatar: Expo Doha 2023 for Horticulture concluded its educational programs by planting the largest amount of flowers in the shape of the State of Qatar's map in the International Zone of Al Bidda Park, with the participation of more than 3,200 students of both genders from 80 schools.

The educational programs of the exhibition extended over a period of more than five months, as the organizing committee aimed to instill environmental values in students, as well as contribute to shaping their personalities and spreading awareness in terms of preserving the environment, planting trees and increasing green spaces.

The organizing committee for Expo Doha 2023 is working to integrate natural elements with national symbolism, as the map of Qatar was planted with more than 80,000 flowers near the Expo building. The location has been chosen to provide the opportunity for visitors of the park and senior officials to take a look at this work of art.

Planting the largest amount of flowers in the shape of Qatar's map comes after the participation of visitors of the international exhibition in December, in drawing the largest Qatari flag by planting local flowers, where 300,000 white and maroon flowers were used.

Throughout the days of the exhibition, the Expo School has organized many educational and entertaining workshops for children to make caring for the planet an essential part of their daily lives, as creativity and technology meet in the school to enhance environmental awareness.

The Expo School hosted environmental workshops that inspire young minds and encourage the new generation to adopt sustainable practices, as students at the school enjoy making containers from recycled plastic and decorating them before taking their environmentally friendly creations home.

