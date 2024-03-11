QU Honours 121 Entities At Employer Recognition Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) has organised an event to honour 121 entities from various sectors in the country.

This annual event recognises employers who have collaborated with the QU by way of providing its students with internship, sponsorship, and job opportunities.

“Collaborative initiatives between Qatar University and private and public institutions help to uncover students' interests, whether in academia, research, or extracurricular activities,” QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari said in his opening remarks.

“Our partners enhance student success opportunities, introduce them to future academic options, and provide suitable employment opportunities,” he added.

“It also opens the door for joint programmes, field training, research collaboration, job exchange, curriculum integration, and more,” Dr al-Ansari said.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all our esteemed partners in various sectors of the job market,” he concluded.“Together, we contribute to building the future of the nation, enhancing its position, and increasing its capabilities, each in their respective fields.”

“We take pride in the partnerships connecting Qatar University with the job market,” said Shareefa al-Misned, section head for Employer Relations at QU's Career Development Centre.“Today, we are pleased to honour our partners from various sectors in the country, appreciating their efforts and contributions in enriching and diversifying the university experience by providing multiple professional opportunities for students and graduates of Qatar University.”

“We always strive to strengthen these partnerships and encourage collaborating entities to open professional prospects for university students, supporting our future workforce and believing in their skills and potential,” she said.

