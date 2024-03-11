Najm showcases a wide range of its advanced digital services at LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, March 10, 2024

Najm for Insurance Services attracted a significant number of visitors to its pavilion at LEAP 2024, held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, from March 4-7, 2024, where it showcased a wide range of its advanced digital services.



Najm team who participated in the exhibition, showcased the company’s latest digital services and initiatives adopted across operations, while shedding light on the digital transformation programs aimed at enhancing the sustainability of Najm’s services.



As a sponsor of LEAP 24, as well as a participant, Najm also signed a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several local and international companies, within the framework of Najm's interest in expanding the use of technical solutions to keep pace with the most important developments the world is witnessing in the fields of digital technology and the enhancement of customer experience.



The CEO of Najm, Mr. Mohammed Y. Al Shehri, said: “We are proud of the success that we achieved through our pavilion at the LEAP exhibition. We attracted a significant number of visitors who were all keen to gain a better understanding of Najm’s role in diversifying services and delivering initiatives that improve safety and quality of life. We also signed several important MoUs with leading technology companies. This step reflects our interest in building partnerships across different sectors to enhance cooperation and provide exceptional experiences to our customers.”



Through its distinguished pavilion, Najm offered a variety of services, including, the Domestic Labor Contract Insurance (DLI) service, which represents an electronic system to automate the processes of requesting offers and issuing domestic workers’ insurance policies between the insurance companies and the ‘Musaned’ Platform, which was developed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.



To enhance road safety, promptly complete accident handling procedures and to reduce traffic congestion, the team at Najm also highlighted the company’s latest services, such as the Remote Accident Survey, which allows accident reports to be submitted via digital channels, where Najm Liability Determination Specialists can track them and issue reports accordingly. Furthermore, the company also displayed at its booth, the motorcycle as a quick and effective mean for Najm to reach accident sites in crowded areas, while using a body cam to preserve the rights of all parties.



In this context, the visitors of Najm’s pavilion also learned about a number of other services, including the No Claim Discount (NCD) service, which provides a discount on the insurance policies of up to 60% for the customers who have a claim-free insurance record and regularly renew the insurance on all their vehicles.



Najm for insurance services is a closed and unlisted joint stock company established in 2007. It aims to promote the vehicle insurance sector and achieve road traffic safety in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Najm provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services to citizens, residents, and visitors, in 44 cities around the Kingdom, through a skilled Saudi workforce.











