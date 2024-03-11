Snapchat And Optimizeapp Forge Strategic Partnership To Empower Smes In The MENA Region

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: OptimizeApp, Kuwait-based advertising technology startup that enables SMEs to create, launch and optimize campaigns on social media channels has joined forces with Snapchat in a strategic partnership to better serve the evolving needs of SMEs in the MENA region.

The partnership comes as a response to the success OptimizeApp continues to drive, positioning itself as the preferred platform for making advertising simpler and more effective for SMEs in the region. Serving over 8,000 e-commerce stores, restaurants and cafes alongside service providers in MENA, OptimizeApp will use its technology platform to help advertisers find success on Snapchat whether they are running their first campaign or as a returning advertiser.

“We're excited to partner with Snapchat in our mission to empower thousands of SMEs across the MENA region. OptimizeApp's platform offers a comprehensive and fully localized solution from an interface, payment and account management perspective – addressing the needs of SMEs looking to launch and manage effective digital ad campaigns. Through our partnership with Snapchat, we're committed to providing tailored solutions and support for SMEs looking to take their businesses to the next stage,” said Founder and CEO of OptimizeApp, Bader Alkazemi.

Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snap Inc. in the Middle East and North Africa, added,“It gives us great pleasure to join forces with our partners at OptimizeApp to support and empower SMEs across the region. Snapchatters in the GCC open the platform over 45 times a day making it the most frequently used app throughout the day, and through partnerships like these, we believe we will significantly help SMEs reach a wider audience on the platform as well as drive real results.”

Snapchat will extend operational and technical support to OptimizeApp to ensure seamless integration and optimization of the platform's advertising solutions for SME clients across the region. Snapchat will also collaborate with OptimizeApp on marketing programs and events to meet the needs of this cohort of customers.

OptimizeApp will empower SME advertisers by providing comprehensive education and guidance throughout their digital advertising journey. Through Snapchat's suite of solutions, OptimizeApp will offer expertise in creative development, campaign management, and reporting, enabling SMEs to maximize the value of their digital media budgets.

This strategic partnership underscores Snapchat and OptimizeApp's shared vision of democratizing digital advertising and empowering SMEs with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today's dynamic digital landscape.

About OptimizeApp:

OptimizeApp is a mobile application that enables thousands of SMEs to create, launch and optimize advertising on leading social media channels. It is fully integrated with Snap, Meta, TikTok and Google. The platform is a one-stop-shop for coaching, creation and execution of targeted ad campaigns for those who want to spend between $75 to $30K a-month on media with no creative, technical or media buying expertise. Originally founded in Kuwait, OptimizeApp now serves the middle east and surrounding areas.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.