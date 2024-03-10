Russian Strikes In Donetsk Region: Two Civilians Dead In Dobropillia, One In Chasiv Yar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The emergency response team retrieved two bodies from under the rubble in Dobropillia in the aftermath of a Russian drone attack, while another man was killed in Chasiv Yar as Russian artillery hit the town this morning.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration , reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"Three people died as a result of today's shelling targeting the region," Filashkin said.

According to the official, the Russians attacked Dobropillia employing Shahed kamikaze drones in the early hours of Saturday. This morning, the emergency response team retrieved two bodies from under the rubble of the house that had been hit.

In addition, in the morning, Russian artillery shelled Chasiv Yar where a 66-year-old man was killed as a result.

Filashkin urged people to evacuate the area, insisting on a high risk of remaining in the front-line settlements across Donetsk region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, shortly after midnight, Russian drones hit Dobropillia, causing destruction in the residential sector. Two civilians were believed to have been trapped under the rubble of a house.

Russia targeted Myrnohrad with three S-300 missiles. Twelve people were injured in town, including a child. Seventeen apartment buildings and 27 civilian cars were damaged.