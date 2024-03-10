Scattered Rain Witnessed In Parts Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in various parts of the country.

The moderate wind was Northwesterly-northeasterly, stated the Qatar Meteorology Department, as it shared satellite pictures of the rain cloud formations.

In its prediction for the day, weather inshore until 6pm on Saturday will be hazy and cloudy with scattered rain, the Department of Meteorology said.

It also warned of thundery rain expected at places at first associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with scattered rain, maybe thundery, becomes hazy to misty later, the report added, warning of expected thunder rain till noon associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly- northeasterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot, gusting to 25 knot with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be northeasterly - northwesterly at a speed of 10 to 20 knot, gusting to 28 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/2 kilometers or less with thundery rain, while offshore it will be 04 to 08/2 kilometers or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 02 to 04 feet, rising to 05 feet with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 03 to 06 feet, rising to 8 feet with thundery rain.



The scattered rain at various areas began on late Friday evening, which was at certain places accompanied by thunder and strong winds.

The department had predicted rain this weekend in its weather report on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

