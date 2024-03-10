Apple resolves argument with Epic Games over app store competition in Europe

(MENAFN) In a significant development on Friday, Apple has reversed its stance in its ongoing dispute with Epic Games, permitting the latter to offer an application store on iPhone devices in Europe that competes directly with Apple's own App Store. This marks a pivotal moment in the clash between the two tech giants and serves as a litmus test for the new regulations governing digital platforms within the European Union.



A spokesperson for Apple communicated via email to Agence France-Presse, stating, "We have engaged in discussions with Epic and they have committed to adhering to the regulations, including those outlined in the Digital Markets Act (DMA)." This legislative framework, which came into effect on Thursday within the EU, mandates that six major technology companies, including Apple, open up their platforms to foster competition.



Consequently, Epic Sweden AB has been reinstated into the Apple Developer Program, signaling a resolution to the conflict. The DMA regulations aim to level the playing field in digital markets, promoting fair competition and consumer choice.



Tim Sweeney, President of Epic Games, hailed this development as "a significant victory for the rule of law in Europe, for the European Commission, and for the freedom of developers worldwide." The decision underscores the importance of regulatory oversight in ensuring a fair and competitive digital marketplace.



The dispute between Epic Games and Apple escalated earlier in the week when Epic announced its intention to launch an alternative application store for iOS devices, prompting Apple to block the initiative. On March 2, Apple took further action by suspending Epic's developer account, a move that hindered Epic's ability to introduce its store on Apple devices.



With this resolution, both parties can now focus on adhering to the regulatory framework while navigating the competitive landscape of the digital marketplace. The outcome sets a precedent for future disputes and highlights the importance of regulatory oversight in fostering innovation and competition within the tech industry.

