Suzlon secures a new 72.45 MW order for the 3 MW series from Juniper Green Energy Private Limited

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, India: Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 72.45 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy Private Limited. Suzlon will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at the client’s site at the Dwarka district in Gujarat.



This order is for the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.



JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to announce our third order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited in just a few months. Juniper Green Energy has been a long-standing player in renewable energy and has consistently worked towards increasing renewable energy installations in the country. Suzlon takes pride in the fact that committed customers like Juniper Green Energy continue to choose our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the entire wind energy value chain. Our comprehensive portfolio of world-class products customised for the Indian wind regime are manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem. We deeply appreciate GUVNL for championing sustainable energy in the state in line with the progressive renewable energy policy of Gujarat. At Suzlon, we are committed to India’s renewable ambitions while staying true to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”



Naresh Mansukhani, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy Private Limited, said: “At Juniper, we are committed to contributing significantly to India’s renewable energy journey. We are delighted to partner with the country’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, once again, for our wind energy project. Suzlon is closely aligned with the ideology of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of building a sustainable India through cost-effective, Made in India renewable energy solutions.”



Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.

