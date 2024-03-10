Movie Weekends

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANSlife) Cinemas this week are offering cinephiles a movie bonanza with many titles released across various genres. From action to comedy, to an Oscar-nominated movie, the lineup of titles being played at cinemas this week has something to offer for everyone.

Titles like Article 370 and The Teachers' Lounge are the talk of the town. So, buckle up, put on your movie glasses, grab that bucket of popcorn, and check out the movies to watch this week. The complete list is below:

Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 revolves around the escalation of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's resolve to abolish Article 370. Yami Gautam takes on the lead role in the film as an agent from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), supported by a talented cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, and Kiran Karmarkar, among others.

The Teachers' Lounge

The Teachers' Lounge is a German drama film directed by İlker Çatak, who co-wrote the screenplay with Johannes Duncker. The film stars Leonie Benesch, Michael Klammer, Rafael Stachowiak, and Anne-Kathrin Gummich, among others. The movie centers around Teacher Carla Nowak, who decides to intervene when one of her students is suspected of theft. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her actions threaten to overwhelm her.

All India Rank

Written and directed by Varun Grover, All India Rank is a slice-of-life dramedy set in the late 1990s. It follows the story of Vivek, a 17-year-old teenager who is sent away from home to a prep school to prepare for the highly competitive IIT entrance examination. Bodhisattva Sharma portrays the titular role, supported by a talented cast of veterans including Sheeba Chaddha, Kailash Gowthaman, and Saadat Khan, among others.

Mean Girls

Mean Girls is an American musical teen comedy film helmed by directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., with a screenplay by Tina Fey. The ensemble cast features Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, and Christopher Briney, with Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles from the original film. The story revolves around new student Cady Heron, who finds herself catapulted to the top of the social hierarchy when she joins the elite group of popular girls known as the Plastics, led by the manipulative Regina George. However, Cady's world takes a tumultuous turn when she falls for Regina's former flame, leading to a series of confrontations and conflicts within their clique.

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa is a high-octane action thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. It showcases the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also features Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training is a captivating anime film adaptation of the immensely popular manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under Shueisha's Jump Comics. The story follows Tanjiro, a young boy whose life is shattered when his family is brutally slaughtered by demons. His sister, Nezuko, miraculously survives but is transformed into a demon. Despite her monstrous form, Nezuko retains her humanity, spurring Tanjiro on a quest to become a Demon Slayer. The film combines breathtaking animation with intense action sequences and heartfelt moments to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...