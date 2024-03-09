NBO Unveils Exciting 20% Cashback Offer At Shell Service Stations

(MENAFN- Mid-East) MUSCAT, 10 March 2024 Creating value for its loyal customers, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced an exclusive 20% cashback offer in collaboration with Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Service stations). This exciting offer is extended to the first 2,000 customers in the form of reward points on transactions at Shell service stations throughout March and April. The cashback will be awarded based on the first transaction made by each customer per month using their credit card. This limited-time promotion aims to provide valuable benefits to its customers and enhance their overall banking experience.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Retail Products at NBO, said:“We at National Bank of Oman, aim to enhance the banking experience for our credit cardholders by providing valuable rewards. Through our partnership with Shell Service Stations, we seek to provide our customers not only with cashback benefits but also a hassle-free and rewarding experience when they fuel up at Shell Service Stations. It's a testament to NBO's dedication to making banking more enriching and customer-centric. We strongly encourage our customers to take advantage of this exclusive offer by fuelling up, saving, and enjoying the exceptional benefits we've specifically tailored for you.”

Throughout the promotional period, a total of 4,000 customers will be entitled to receive reward points. In March, reward points will be allocated to 2000 customers, followed by an additional 2,000 customers in April. Customers stand to earn a maximum cashback of OMR 3 each month, paid in the form of equivalent Reward Points. It's important to note that the cashback will be provided exclusively on the first transaction per customer per month. This signifies that both the initial transaction in March and the first transaction in April will qualify for earning cashback rewards. This will be credited to customers' reward accounts in May.

This rewards program is applicable to all credit cardholders and is restricted to the first 2,000 customers each month. There is no minimum transaction value requirement to qualify for the cashback, making it accessible to a wide range of customers.

NBO is dedicated to providing innovative banking solutions and exceptional customer service. Comprehensive details on NBO's accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at , directly through the NBO Call Centre 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO App.