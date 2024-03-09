Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Azerbaijani Government For Warm Message

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The re-elected Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of the Azerbaijan Republic for warm messages on his re-election as prime minister.

According to Azernews, PM Shehbaz Sharif has shared a post about this on his official X account.

I thank His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan for his warm message of felicitations on my election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. I also thank His Excellency Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan for his letter of felicitations. Our two nations enjoy a unique bond of friendship that will grow from strength to strength.

Recall that on March 3 2024, Shehbaz Sharif was re-elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan for a second term, garnering 201 votes against 92 votes for PTI-backed Omar Ayub Khan.