Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Azerbaijani Government For Warm Message

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The re-elected Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of
Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his gratitude to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the
Prime Minister of the Azerbaijan Republic for warm messages on his
re-election as prime minister.
According to Azernews, PM Shehbaz Sharif has shared a post about
this on his official X account.
I thank His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan for
his warm message of felicitations on my election as Prime Minister
of Pakistan. I also thank His Excellency Ali Asadov, Prime Minister
of Azerbaijan for his letter of felicitations. Our two nations
enjoy a unique bond of friendship that will grow from strength to
strength.
Recall that on March 3 2024, Shehbaz Sharif was re-elected as
Prime Minister of Pakistan for a second term, garnering 201 votes
against 92 votes for PTI-backed Omar Ayub Khan.
