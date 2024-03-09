SME Model Enterprise To Allow Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs To Start Their Businesses

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

In order to support the development of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, the SME Model Enterprise was established at Azerbaijan Technical University, Azernews reports, citing the the post shared on the official X page of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA).

According to the post, the Model Enterprise will allow SME subjects operating in the industry and students who want to start their own business in the future to gain experience, improve their skills, and especially develop university-entrepreneurship cooperation.

Furthermore, there was an introduction to the activities of the SME Model Enterprise, Engineer Workshop and "AzTU Technopark - Information Valley Baku" created at the Azerbaijan Technical University.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Deputy Minister of Science and Education Idris Isayev got acquainted with the activities of the SME Model Enterprise. At the event attended by Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, and Adalat Samadov, First Vice-Rector of the National Aviation Academy (MAA), it was announced that the Model Enterprise is for SMEs operating in the field of industry. and will allow students who want to start their own business in the future to gain experience, improve their skills, and especially develop university-entrepreneurial cooperation.

It will be possible to visually observe the real business process from the initial planning to the construction of the enterprise in the Model Enterprise created by KOBIA by researching international experience. The Model Enterprise is equipped with the necessary equipment, which allows you to clearly see the operation of modern technological equipment, learn ways to save resources, time and costs. Basic knowledge about entrepreneurship will also be provided in the training auditoriums of the Model Enterprise.

In order to ensure the integration of the SME Model Enterprise into the university-entrepreneurial model, there was also an introduction to the Engineer Development Program (MGP) Workshop established at AzTU.

It was brought to attention that MGP was created jointly with AzTU and the National Aviation Academy on the basis of the industrial-oriented program of the Turkish Aviation and Space Industry Company (TUSAŞ). Within the framework of the program, it is planned to train an average of 100 highly qualified engineers every year. This year, the MGP program is performed by TUSAŞ specialists. The listeners of the program are young teachers of AzTU and MAA, senior bachelor's, master's and doctoral students.

Later, during the meeting with "AzTU - Technology Transfer Office" and Information Valley Baku, it was said that AzTU aims to create a favorable ecosystem for supporting innovation activities in the higher education system through the involvement of companies, as well as for developing the ideas and practical skills of young people in this direction. In this regard, incubation and acceleration processes will also be supported.