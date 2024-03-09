SME Model Enterprise To Allow Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs To Start Their Businesses

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In order to support the development of Small and Medium
Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, the SME Model Enterprise was
established at Azerbaijan Technical University, Azernews reports.
the official X page of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business
Development Agency (KOBIA).
According to the post, the Model Enterprise will allow SME
subjects operating in the industry and students who want to start
their own business in the future to gain experience, improve their
skills, and especially develop university-entrepreneurship
cooperation.
Furthermore, there was an introduction to the activities of the
SME Model Enterprise, Engineer Workshop and "AzTU Technopark -
Information Valley Baku" created at the Azerbaijan Technical
University.
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Deputy Minister of
Science and Education Idris Isayev got acquainted with the
activities of the SME Model Enterprise. At the event attended by
Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University, Orkhan
Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, and Adalat
Samadov, First Vice-Rector of the National Aviation Academy (MAA),
it was announced that the Model Enterprise is for SMEs operating in
the field of industry. and will allow students who want to start
their own business in the future to gain experience, improve their
skills, and especially develop university-entrepreneurial
cooperation.
It will be possible to visually observe the real business
process from the initial planning to the construction of the
enterprise in the Model Enterprise created by KOBIA by researching
international experience. The Model Enterprise is equipped with the
necessary equipment, which allows you to clearly see the operation
of modern technological equipment, learn ways to save resources,
time and costs. Basic knowledge about entrepreneurship will also be
provided in the training auditoriums of the Model Enterprise.
In order to ensure the integration of the SME Model Enterprise
into the university-entrepreneurial model, there was also an
introduction to the Engineer Development Program (MGP) Workshop
established at AzTU.
It was brought to attention that MGP was created jointly with
AzTU and the National Aviation Academy on the basis of the
industrial-oriented program of the Turkish Aviation and Space
Industry Company (TUSAŞ). Within the framework of the program, it
is planned to train an average of 100 highly qualified engineers
every year. This year, the MGP program is performed by TUSAŞ
specialists. The listeners of the program are young teachers of
AzTU and MAA, senior bachelor's, master's and doctoral
students.
Later, during the meeting with "AzTU - Technology Transfer
Office" and Information Valley Baku, it was said that AzTU aims to
create a favorable ecosystem for supporting innovation activities
in the higher education system through the involvement of
companies, as well as for developing the ideas and practical skills
of young people in this direction. In this regard, incubation and
acceleration processes will also be supported.
