Ukraine Gaining Ground On Dnipro's Eastern Bank In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to expand their bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"In the operational zone of Defense Forces South, counterbattery battles continue non-stop. However, today, the enemy did not run assault operations, resorting to artillery and mortar strike in the area of Krynky," the report reads.

As noted, Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions, taking measures to strengthen and expand the bridgehead on the eastern bank.

At the same time, Russian invaders are actively conducting aerial reconnaissance, exerting artillery pressure, employing a large number of attack drones of various types, and for the first time in 10 days, deploying a tactical warplane to drop a guided bomb that hit a five-storey apartment block in the center of Kherson. A seven-year-old child was injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses since February 24, 2022, have amounted to 423,160.