Pakistan Presidential Elections Begin

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The fourteenth presidential election of Pakistan commenced on Saturday, with the presence of representatives from the Senate, the National Assembly, and the provincial parliaments of the country.

According to Pakistani media reports, the election started at 9:00 AM today, Saturday, the 9th of March, local time and will continue until 4:00 PM after lunch.

These elections are being held in the Senate, the National Assembly, and the four provincial parliaments of the country.

Asif Ali Zardari, the leader of the People's Party and the candidate of the ruling coalition faction in the Pakistani Parliament, and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the nominee of the opposition faction, whose majority consists of representatives affiliated with Imran Khan's party, are the candidates for the 2024 presidential election in Pakistan.

The presidential term of Arif Alvi, the current President of Pakistan, ended in September 2023. According to the constitution of Pakistan, presidential elections must be held within a few weeks after parliamentary elections or one month before the end of the presidential term, but if the parliament is not formed, this process can be delayed.

In the election process to determine the new President of Pakistan, representatives of the Senate and the National Assembly as well as the four provincial parliaments participate. Each voter has a certain number of votes. The general principle is that the total number of votes of the members of the parliament equals the total number of votes of the members of the provincial legislatures.

Meanwhile, last week, Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, was elected as the twenty-fourth Prime Minister of the country by obtaining the majority of votes from the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Sharif, with 201 votes against his rival, Omar Ayub Khan from the Imran Khan party, was able to once again become the Prime Minister of Pakistan in the official session of the Pakistan Parliament.

According to the constitution of Pakistan, the President serves for a term of five years from the day he assumes office.

