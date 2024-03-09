Multipurpose Exhibition-Cum-Convention Centre And Branch MSME Development Office Being Inaugurated In Mumbai

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Mar 9 (KNN)

The Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Shri Narayan Rane, accompanied by the Minister of State for MSME, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, will mark a significant milestone in the MSME sector by laying the foundation stone of a Multipurpose Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre at Saki Naka, Mumbai on Saturday.





Additionally, they will inaugurate the Branch MSME Development and Facilitation Office in Pune, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering growth and innovation in this vital sector.

The event will feature an exhibition showcasing the diverse products of MSMEs across various sectors.



Over 100 stalls, including those representing PM Vishwakarma, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), and COIR Board, will be set up.



Special allocations have been made for incubators, women entrepreneurs, and SC/ST entrepreneurs, reflecting inclusivity and support for diverse business communities.



The Union Minister of MSME will also honour beneficiaries of the National SC ST Hub (NSSH) during the event, recognising their contributions to the MSME landscape.

Launched on 17.09.2023 by the Prime Minister, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme has emerged as a comprehensive initiative providing end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople in 18 trades.



To date, a remarkable 6,46,164 applications have been successfully registered under the scheme, underscoring its significance in empowering skilled individuals.



An Experience Centre dedicated to trades covered under the scheme will be featured at the exhibition, aimed at raising awareness and promoting the scheme's benefits.



Additionally, a PM Vishwakarma workshop will be conducted during the event, offering valuable insights and guidance to participants.

