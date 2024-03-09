Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied Focused On Being 'Best Co-Parents' Amid Divorce

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Natalie Portman and her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied's top priority are their kids amid their divorce.

The 'Black Swan' actress filed for divorce from her director/choreographer husband in July which was finalised last month in France, where the family lives, reports People magazine.

Natalie and Millepied have always focused on caring for their kids: son Aleph and daughter Amalia.

"Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children," a friend of the couple told People about Portman. "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”

The separation followed after media reports in May 2023 of an extramarital affair by Millepied, and it hasn't been easy for Portman.

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," said the insider. "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

As per People, there have been signs that there were issues in the marriage, Portman hasn't worn her wedding ring since last spring after reports of Millepied's "short-lived" affair came to light but, the pair have been able to take time to privately work through issues and toward a "new normal.”

This past summer, a source said that Millepied was "doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together" while Portman's "biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”