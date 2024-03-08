China Unveils Secretive ‘Delete A’ Policy, Economic Nationalism Deepens As Beijing Shifts Away From West

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The inside circles of the Chinese Communist Party have been exposed to Xi Jinping's latest rhetoric aimed at the West. Document 79 has been prepared by the core members of the party under the leadership of President Xi which contains a 'Delete A' directory as well aimed at the state-owned companies in finance, energy, and other crucial sectors.

The document is kept secretively and no department of the government or even the core members weren't allowed to create a copy of it reported Wall Street Journal. The 'Delete A' directory refers to Delete America. The policy is aimed at cutting down dependency on American tech companies.

The directory suggests all state-owned companies in China replace foreign software in their IT systems by 2027. Companies in Finance, Energy, and other crucial sectors have been strictly suggested to make the change. The move from Beijing is directed towards improving security and cutting the West completely.

US hardware makers: Dell, IBM, HP, and Cisco Systems have already seen their equipment getting replaced by domestic manufacturing companies in China. The revenues of these American companies have steadily declined with little room left for conducting business in China. Domestic companies in China have upped manufacturing of hardware, chips, and software.

Microsoft and Oracle are also losing ground in the Chinese tech market but not as rapidly as the first set of companies above. China would likely find it hard to match the advanced technology that the American companies have. However, the rise of economic nationalism in China has enabled the government in Beijing to believe that China can completely cut off or 'Delete' the West from its market.