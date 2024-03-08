Rixos Group Celebrates Success TUI Global Awards Honor For Founder And Chairman Of Rixos Hotels.

(MENAFN- Mid-East) A remarkable cause for celebration for the Rixos Hotels Group: At the“TUI Global Hotel Awards” ceremony on the eve of ITB Berlin, Mr. Fettah Tamince was honored with the“TUI Special Recognition Award.”

The Founder and Chairman of Rixos Hotels was recognized for positively changing and shaping the industry over the years. Additionally, the Rixos Sharm El Sheikh Adult Only 18+ was named“Best TUI Hotel Netherlands,” and the Rixos Premium Göcek Adult Only made it to the list of the top 100 best TUI hotels worldwide.

TUI Special Recognition Award for Mr. Fettah Tamince:

Sebastian Ebel, CEO of the TUI Group, emphasized in his tribute:

“Fettah Tamince has pioneered new luxury hotel concepts and sustainability projects. He continuously pushes the boundaries of what holiday experiences can be and not to forget he is a visionary entrepreneur with a global mind set, a philanthropist and highly respected amongst his peers. Fettah Tamince's commitment had not only a significant influence on the tourism industry in Türkiye but his impact spans across continents and is celebrated by travellers worldwide.“

Providing employment opportunities for the local community, contributing significantly to the regional and national economic growth Rixos has become an indispensable tourism partner. Fettah Tamince's latest undertaking is Tersane Istanbul, a substantial urban transformation project which will reinvigorate the metropolis on the Bosporus, give new life to the community and make it a destination for the future. As well, he is dedicated to championing education, including being the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Antalya Bilim University. Meanwhile more than 150,000 TUI guests are enjoying every year their holidays at a Rixos resort, and the number is continuously growing.

Fettah Tamince expresses his gratitude:“This award means a lot to us as a group and to me personally. The fantastic placement of our two resorts in Egypt and the Turkish Aegean among the best hotels worldwide is a wonderful success. We are proud to be so highly rated by TUI guests.”

The annual gala event of the tourism conglomerate took place on March 4, 2024, in Berlin. The TUI Group, on behalf of its 19 million guests worldwide, recognized the best hotel partners for their exceptional service and quality. With over 300 participating hoteliers, politicians, ambassadors, and partners from the travel industry, the awards have significant international importance. The winners are selected from a pool of 13,000 eligible hotels that have direct contracts with TUI.

About Rixos Hotels:

Rixos Hotels, established in 2000, is one of the world's fastest growing, luxury hotel chains. Dedicated to offering traditional Turkish hospitality and all-inclusive all-exclusive service experience in the finest surroundings and luxury ambiance, Antalya based group owns and operates premium resorts & villas including city hotels in key regions as diverse as Türkiye, Europe, CIS Countries, North Africa and Middle East. Rixos Hotels portfolio of exceptional properties is sited in prime and historic locations or in touch with nature. With more than 10,000 staff serving all its properties, Rixos Hotels have developed an innovative guest experience that blends the best of the new and old. Designed to offer a unique luxury long stay experience, the Rixos villas are beautifully furnished. Tailor-made service with private butler and concierge is the ultimate choice of the world's most distinguished travellers. In the resort town of Belek, near Antalya, Rixos Hotels also operates The Land of Legends, one of Turkey's largest theme parks, including an integrated themed hotel.