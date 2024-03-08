Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Signs Co-Op Document With Turkish Baykar Company

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and Turkish Baykar signed a
"Cooperation Agreement on Joint Research, Development and
Production," Azernews reports, citing a post
shared by Haluk Bayraktar on his official X account.
The post reads:
"We have taken an important step that will shape the future with
the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan. By signing
the "Cooperation Agreement for Joint Research, Development and
Production", we came together for the security and progress of our
two brother countries.
This agreement is a reflection of the solid cooperation and
mutual trust between us, beyond our technological innovations. Our
brotherhood, which grows with the principle of "One Nation, Two
States", becomes even stronger with this sense of unity. I hope
that the agreement will be beneficial and auspicious for our
countries. "
