Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Signs Co-Op Document With Turkish Baykar Company


3/8/2024 9:12:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and Turkish Baykar signed a "Cooperation Agreement on Joint Research, Development and Production," Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Haluk Bayraktar on his official X account.

The post reads:

"We have taken an important step that will shape the future with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan. By signing the "Cooperation Agreement for Joint Research, Development and Production", we came together for the security and progress of our two brother countries.

This agreement is a reflection of the solid cooperation and mutual trust between us, beyond our technological innovations. Our brotherhood, which grows with the principle of "One Nation, Two States", becomes even stronger with this sense of unity. I hope that the agreement will be beneficial and auspicious for our countries. "

