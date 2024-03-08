(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

A subsidiary of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), described as " The General Engineering Company ", signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday (Thursday) with the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) .

According to a press release from the PMF, the memorandum covers cooperation in various fields including construction engineering, trade, services, and energy projects, with the aim of establishing joint projects between the two sides. "Several projects across multiple provinces were included in the memorandum," it adds.

CMEC is a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (Sinomach) , which, according to the PMF statement, reported revenues of $43 billion in 2020.

The "General Engineering Company" is understood to be the Muhandis General Company (Sharakat al-Muhandis al-Amma) , a powerful new organisation thought to be modeled on Iran's famous Khatam al-Anbia .

(Source: PMF)

The post Iraqi Militia Subsidiary signs MoU with Chinese Firm first appeared on Iraq Business News .