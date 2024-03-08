               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, UAE Discuss Preparations For COP29


3/8/2024 8:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Young Climate Champion of the COP28 hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of Community Development.

The discussions focused on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is set to be hosted Azerbaijan, as well as the prospects for cooperation.

Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova was also present at the meeting.

