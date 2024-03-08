Azerbaijan, UAE Discuss Preparations For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar
Babayev has met with Young Climate Champion of the COP28 hosted by
the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of
Community Development.
The discussions focused on preparations for the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change, which is set to be hosted Azerbaijan,
as well as the prospects for cooperation.
Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova was
also present at the meeting.
MENAFN08032024000195011045ID1107952682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.