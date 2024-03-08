French Agency Will Help State Audit Service To Switch To European Financial Control Standards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and France will jointly develop regulatory documents on financial control in accordance with the standards of the European Union.

This was reported by the State Audit Service of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the relevant memorandum of cooperation was signed by the head of the State Audit Service, Alla Basalayeva, and the director general of the French governmental technical cooperation agency Expertise France, Jérémy Pellier.

"The document provides for the expansion of cooperation with French colleagues both in terms of combating frau and other financial irregularities that may affect the EU's financial interests, and in strengthening the capacity of the State Audit Service to conduct state financial control, in particular during martial law, as well as during the restoration of war-torn regions," the statement said.

Ukraine's plan for 2024 already laid down - defense minister

In particular, the memorandum provides for support in modernizing the material and technical base of the State Audit Service.

In addition, the partnership with the French agency will allow the SAS to engage specialists to develop legislative and regulatory decisions that Ukraine has committed to adopt under the Agreement with the EU.

As reported, the French agency Expertise France will provide the State Property Fund with expert assistance in the management of sanctioned assets managed by the state.

Photo: State Audit Service