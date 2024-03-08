Rajasthan: Free Travel For Women In Roadways Buses On International Women's Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has said that women can travel for free in roadways buses within state limits on the occasion of International Women's Day on Friday.

They can make free entry to biological parks, zoos, museums across the state on the occasion, she said.

The amount spent on the free bus journey by women will be reimbursed by the Finance Department, she added.

The state government has taken this decision with the aim of promoting women empowerment.

Under this decision, fare will not be charged in ordinary and express buses of Rajasthan Roadways within state limits.

However, fares in AC and Volvo buses will remain the same. The free travel will last till 11.59 pm.

Women will also get fare concessions in low-floor and mid-floor buses of Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) running in Jaipur city along with roadways, said officials.