We Are Committed To Fight Against All Forms Of Religious Intolerance, UN Official Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UN Alliance of Civilizations is committed to combating all
forms of religious intolerance.
According to Azernews , this was stated in the
address of the High Representative of the UN Alliance of
Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos, to the participants of the
international scientific conference held in Baku on the topic
"Protection of Diversity: Fighting Islamophobia in 2024".
"Muslims all over the world still face Islamophobia.
Discrimination against religion and religious beliefs is a
violation of the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human
Rights. As is known, Islam is a religion of tolerance and
moderation. In fact, all religions accept humanistic values such
as compassion, mutual understanding and mutual respect," he
stressed.
M. Moratinos also called on the world to continue its efforts to
build just, peaceful and inclusive societies.
He conveyed his best wishes to the Muslims of the world on the
occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
MENAFN08032024000195011045ID1107951607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.