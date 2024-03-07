Aqaba Receives Award As Sustainable Destination Worldwide

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The port city of Aqaba has been awarded on Thursday the second place as the best sustainable green destination worldwide based on its efforts related to environmental protection and climate phenomena.

This was announced during the ITB Tourism Trade Fair 2024 held annually in Berlin, Germany, in the presence of Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority's Board of Commissioners Nayef Hamidi Fayez.

Fayez signed an agreement on the sidelines of the fair with the Green Destination Foundation represented by its president Albert Salman, and in the presence of Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Mustafa Queisi, to pave the way for Aqaba to compete for the best global tourist destinations.



Aqaba has also excelled in the first 15 criteria within the success story of the Aqaba Bird Observatory, in cooperation with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, which is achieved through the reutilisation of wastewater to be suitable for non-potable uses in a country lacking global water resources.



Aqaba was successfully qualified for inclusion in the top 100 tourist destinations meeting sustainable tourism standards in the climate and environment category.

Aqaba achieved another success by being listed among the top six stories of sustainable tourist destinations worldwide, being selected once again as one of the top three destinations chosen by another committee of international expert judges.



The signing of the agreement with the Green Destination organisation aims to cooperate in implementing the Green Growth Strategy aimed at guiding and empowering the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority to build a roadmap for world-class sustainable tourism.

