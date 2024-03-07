Philipp Plein Royal $Keleton

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SPRING/SUMMER 2024 Watch Collection



PHILIPP PLEIN unveils the latest masculine addition to its SS24 collection – the Plein $keleton Royal. This exceptional timepiece

epitomizes the ideal fusion of innovation and consistency, showcasing the already established brand's commitment to excellence in luxury watchmaking.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Plein $keleton Royal boasts a geometric-shaped case that captures attention with its bold design.

Incorporating signature details, such as the $kull bones motif, the PP logo on the crown and on the $kull's forehead, and iconic

hexagonal screws, the Plein $keleton Royal proudly carries the legacy of the PHILIPP PLEIN brand.

An exquisite Ctes de Genve decoration on the dial and a rainbow crystal design on the top ring, which has become a hallmark of the brand, add a further touch of refinement.

Available in a variety of colour combinations and in an all-silicone version for a superior tactile experience, this timepiece is a must-have for discerning watch enthusiasts.



TECHNICAL INFORMATION



Case 38 mm – Stainless Steel or IP Yellow gold – Bezel with tachymeter scale or full setting of rainbow baguette crystals

Movement Epson YM12A - Quartz Chronograph

Dial White Silver or IP Yellow Gold with multicolor crystal indexes and hexagon pattern

Bracelet Bico IP Yellow Gold & Stainless Steel or IP Yellow gold bracelet Water Resistance 50 meters



The new PLEIN ROYAL $KELETON collection will be available for purchase online and at authorized retailers.





