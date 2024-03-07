PSG To Celebrate International Women's Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Paris Saint-Germain will celebrate international Women's Day at Education City Stadium tomorrow between 2:00pm and 4:00 pm. The event is open to girls of all ages who wish to come experience the thrills of being part of a fully immersive Paris Siant-Germain experience.

PSG has partnered with Qatar Foundation to deliver fun filled football activities to commemorate the occasion. Celebrating International Women's Day has always been a milestone event for Paris Saint-Germain. With over 100 girls enrolled across their Football and Handball programs (The largest sports organization for girls in Qatar) PSG Academy continuously strives to identify innovative ways to engage the female community by providing exceptional and inclusive experiences.