Macron clarifies ‘NATO troops in Ukraine’ comment

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has provided clarification regarding his recent statement on the potential deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, emphasizing that France does not currently intend to send military personnel to the region. In an exclusive interview with Czech outlets Novinky.cz and Pravo, Macron explained that his previous remarks were intended to open a debate and explore various ways to support Ukraine, particularly within its own territory.



Last week, Macron's comments during a press conference in Paris, following a meeting of Ukraine's Western backers, raised questions about the possibility of NATO troops being sent to Ukraine. While he stated that there was no current consensus for an official deployment, Macron added that "in terms of dynamics, we cannot exclude anything" and pledged to do everything necessary to prevent Russia from winning the war.



In the recent interview, Macron clarified that the statement "does not mean that we are considering sending French troops to Ukraine in the near future but that we are opening a debate and thinking about everything that can be done to support Ukraine, especially on its territory."



The French leader has consistently affirmed that France is not at war against the Russian people and underscored that his original comment was carefully considered and measured.



French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne emphasized that Macron's remark served to increase "strategic ambiguity," sending a message to the Kremlin that Paris remains committed to supporting Ukrainians in their fight while emphasizing efforts to avoid war between Russia and NATO.



Macron's original suggestion prompted clarifications from major NATO members, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Germany, all asserting that they currently have no plans to send troops to Ukraine. The nuanced position articulated by Macron reflects the complexities of the geopolitical situation and the diplomatic efforts being made to address the conflict in Ukraine while avoiding further escalation.



