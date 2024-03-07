Beijing Plans To Build 100 More Smart Factories & Workshops

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Beijing plans to build 100 more smart factories and digital
workshops over the next three years, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.
Information about this is included in the action plan of the
Bureau of Economics and Information Technology of the Beijing City
Hall for 2024-2026 on digitalization in the manufacturing sector of
the city.
According to the plan, all major manufacturing enterprises in
the Chinese capital will be digitized. Authorities noted that 103
smart factories and digital workshops have been built in the city
since 2021. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of
the People's Republic of China said that China has become the
world's largest smart manufacturing market with more than 10,000
digital workshops and smart factories.
It is worth noting that last month, smartphone manufacturer
Xiaomi launched a new factory in Beijing equipped with the most
modern intelligent technologies and producing about 10 million
phones per year.
