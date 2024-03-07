Beijing Plans To Build 100 More Smart Factories & Workshops

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Beijing plans to build 100 more smart factories and digital workshops over the next three years, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Information about this is included in the action plan of the Bureau of Economics and Information Technology of the Beijing City Hall for 2024-2026 on digitalization in the manufacturing sector of the city.

According to the plan, all major manufacturing enterprises in the Chinese capital will be digitized. Authorities noted that 103 smart factories and digital workshops have been built in the city since 2021. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China said that China has become the world's largest smart manufacturing market with more than 10,000 digital workshops and smart factories.

It is worth noting that last month, smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launched a new factory in Beijing equipped with the most modern intelligent technologies and producing about 10 million phones per year.