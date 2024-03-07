Turkish Defense Industry Makes New Exports To Gulf

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish defense industry recently exported two high-speed
assault boats to Qatar, with three more in production, showing the
country's continued defense export success in the Gulf countries, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The high-speed assault boats, known as“fast attack craft” by
Turkish shipyard Dearsan, can be used for different missions such
as asymmetric warfare, patrolling, protecting regional waters,
combating maritime piracy, search and rescue missions, disaster
relief operations, and more.
The 50-meter-long vessels are used for border control, port and
base security, and are outfitted with three water jets and various
weapons systems for surface, air, and asymmetric conflicts.
Indigenous weapons, sensor systems
Erkan Yeniceri, Dearsan's business development manager, told
Anadolu that the company has finalized the business development
process with the Qatari Emiri Navy, which was ongoing for about six
years.
Except for the two units, Yeniceri said the total number of
vessels to be sent to Qatar will be five once three more with
various configurations are added.
He said the Qatari Emiri Navy will increase its capabilities
thanks to these vessels.
Yeniceri highlighted that almost all of the weapons and sensor
systems on the vessels will be provided by Turkish companies.
“We will install Aselsan-made sensors, weapons, and Roketsan's
missile systems on these vessels, marking it a breakthrough for the
Turkish defense industry's presence in Qatar.
“In the vessels, Italy-based Leonardo's 40-mm cannon will be
used as the main cannon, Roketsan's 'Cakir' missile will be used
against surface threats, Roketsan's 'Sungur' will be used against
air targets, whereas Aselsan's 3-D search radar 'MAR-D,' and
'Ahtapot' electro-optical detector will be used as the main
weapon,” he said.
He also mentioned that the ship has two stabilized
12 machine guns, as well as chaff and decoy
systems.
Yeniceri said the vessels' hulls are made of steel and the
superstructures are made of aluminum alloy, to allow these sea
vehicles to travel at speeds greater than 36 knots (66 kilometers
per hour).
“We will be providing the Qatari Emiri Navy with two very modern
and very important platforms in fast patrol boats, almost all of
whose sensors and weapons are products of the Turkish defense
industry,” he added.
The construction process is still in the preliminary design
phase, with plans to cut the first sheet of metal in eight months,
Yeniceri said.
He noted that the company planned to deliver the first vessel in
the 39th month and the second vessel in the 42nd month of
production.
The export contract was signed by Dearsan's chairman Aziz
Yildirim and Qatari Emiri Navy Major General Abdullah bin Hassan al
Sulaiti, in the presence of Haluk Gorgun, president of the Defense
Industry Agency of Türkiye.
The Qatari Emiri Navy is currently actively using vessels built
by Turkish shipyards.
