Lenovo and Edarat Group Enter Strategic Partnership to Propel Saudi Arabia's Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, 6 March, 2024 — Global technology leader Lenovo and prominent Saudi-based technology solutions provider Edarat Group have joined forces to accelerate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's digital transformation journey. Lenovo and Edarat aim to tackle local cloud solution challenges directly by delivering Bare Metal solutions specifically tailored to the intricate needs of businesses in Saudi Arabia, offering a gateway for enhanced efficiency and scalability through the leverage of cloud computing capabilities.

As part of this collaboration, Lenovo and Edarat will use their collective expertise to deliver advanced Bare Metal for HPC & AI that support the Kingdom's digital infrastructure and align with Saudi Vision 2030's ambitious goals. The partnership aims to enhance the technological capabilities of businesses across various sectors, fostering innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness on a global scale.

Lenovo's expertise in developing innovative technology solutions, coupled with Edarat's local knowledge and experience, will drive the creation of bespoke technological solutions to meet tailored local demands. These solutions will specifically address the challenges faced by organizations in Saudi Arabia, contributing to technological innovation and advancement.

Aligned with the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the collaboration emphasizes its commitment to supporting the Kingdom's efforts in becoming a global hub for innovation and technology. By focusing on technological innovation and the provision of advanced Bare Metal solutions, Lenovo and Edarat are dedicated to empowering businesses in Saudi Arabia. Together, they aim to facilitate the seamless embrace of digital transformation, equipping businesses with the necessary tools and infrastructure to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Alaa Bawab, General Manager, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, META "Lenovo is committed to expanding its cloud solution services across Saudi Arabia, a move that reiterates our dedication to supporting businesses and driving a knowledge-based economy in the Kingdom. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Lenovo's core mission of providing innovative technology solutions to empower businesses, contributing to the digital evolution of Saudi Arabia and reinforcing our commitment to fostering a robust and technologically advanced business landscape in the region."

Jihad Nehme, CBDO, Edarat Group, said, "Edarat is honored to join forces with Lenovo to spearhead technological advancements in Saudi Arabia. Our collaboration will play a pivotal role in shaping the Kingdom's technological landscape, offering bespoke solutions that address the unique challenges faced by organizations. With Edarat's local expertise and Lenovo's global technological experience, we are dedicated to supporting the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030, fostering innovation, and contributing significantly to the Kingdom's journey towards becoming a global hub for technology and innovation."







