Water Released From Kamal Khan Dam Into Iran

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says water from the Kamal Khan dam has been released into Iran in the wake of recent rains.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for IEA, told TOLOnews ensuring Iran's share in Helmand River water had been a significant demand of the neighbouring country.

He said Iran's insistence on getting its water share had caused tensions between the two countries in recent years.

Following recent rainfall and the rising water level in the dam, IEA decided to grant Iran's water rights, Mujahid said.

“Our efforts are ongoing to fill water reserves in Afghanistan and uphold our commitments to Iran. Releasing the dam's water into Iran is the right thing to do.”

Farmers in Nimroz province complain they have suffered due to recent droughts and they should benefit from Kamal Khan dam water on a priority basis.

“First, provide us with water. Once our crops grow, then give the excess water to the neighbour,” said Ahmad Khan, a Nimroz grower.

Based on the water treaty with Iran, Afghanistan is committed to supplying the neighbour with 26 cubic metres of water per second.

