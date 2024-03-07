IND Vs ENG, 5Th Test: Shubman Gill's Outrageous Catch To Dismiss Ben Duckett Wins Hearts; WATCH Stunner

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shubman Gill grabs an exceptional catch to secure the first wicket for India. Covering a distance of 20-25 yards, he expertly snatches the catch with both hands, executing a forward dive. This spectacular effort by Gill results in a crucial breakthrough for India, dismissing Ben Duckett. Kuldeep Yadav makes an impact, claiming the wicket in his very first over of the match.

In the first session on Day 1 of the final Test at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav made an impactful start by claiming the first wicket for his team, weaving a web that led to the downfall of England's batsmen.

Despite the coin toss favouring England, granting them the opportunity to bat under clear skies, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a promising start. Their formidable partnership of 64 runs laid a sturdy foundation on a pitch that initially held secrets for the pacers.

However, India seized its first breakthrough when captain Rohit Sharma entrusted the ball to Kuldeep. Meeting the high expectations, Yadav delivered in his very first over, disrupting Duckett's seemingly unstoppable journey.

Ben Duckett, known for his patient innings, faced a dilemma after encountering numerous dot balls. Succumbing to mounting frustration, he opted to take on Kuldeep's googly on the leg-side, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

