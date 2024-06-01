Azerbaijani Shooter Ruslan Lunev Wins Bronze In Osijek European Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the European Shooting Championship held in Osijek,Croatia, marksman Ruslan Lunev from Azerbaijan secured the bronzemedal, Azernews reports.

Lunev demonstrated exceptional skill in the 25-meter standardpistol event, amassing a total of 570 points, securing him thethird position on the podium.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for theAzerbaijani team, as it is their first-ever medal in thisprestigious championship.

It should be noted that The European Shooting Championship is apremier event in the world of shooting sports, gathering elitemarksmen and markswomen from across Europe. It features variousdisciplines such as rifle, pistol, and shotgun events, showcasingthe athletes' precision and skill.

Held at prestigious venues throughout Europe, the championshipprovides a platform for competitors to showcase their talents andcompete at the highest level, fostering camaraderie and excellencein the sport of shooting.