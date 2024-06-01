Kirron Kher Casts Her Vote In Chandigarh, Hopes For PM Modi’S 3Rd Term

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Veteran and BJP leader Kirron Kher cast her vote in Chandigarh on Saturday during the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha 2024.

The actress was seen wearing a white salwar suit. She donned a pair of sunglasses and tied her hair in a bun to beat the blistering Chandigarh heat.

After casting her vote, the actress expressed her hope for Prime Narendra Modi to secure a third term in office.

Kirron, who is the sitting MP from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, was dropped by the BJP in its tenth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The actress joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2009.