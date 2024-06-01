Turkish Defense Minister Affirms Support For Azerbaijan And Armenia In Peace Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye supports the genuine efforts of Azerbaijan and Armeniain the peace process, Turkish of National Defense YasharGuler said on the sidelines of the multinational EFES-2024exercise, Azernews reports.

He said that a comprehensive peace treaty between Azerbaijan andArmenia is essential for achieving lasting peace and security inthe South Caucasus.

According to Guler, Turkiye supports the genuine efforts of bothsides in the peace process.

"The President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlightedthe importance of seizing this historic opportunity for peace. Ialso welcome the recent statements by Prime Minister of ArmeniaNikol Pashinyan, who has shown the realistic approach needed forthe future of Armenia and its people," the Turkish ministeradded.