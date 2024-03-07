Aramex launches electric bikes for parcel delivery in UAE

(MENAFN) Aramex, a leading global provider of logistics and transportation solutions, has unveiled its latest initiative aimed at enhancing sustainability and reducing carbon emissions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company has introduced a fleet of electric bicycles for parcel delivery, signaling its commitment to transitioning to eco-friendly transportation methods.



The launch of electric bicycles aligns with Aramex's strategic objective to rely on electric vehicles for 98% of its operations by the year 2030. This move underscores the company's proactive approach to environmental stewardship and its dedication to implementing sustainable practices across its operations.



This announcement follows the UAE's hosting of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai last year and the extension of the Year of Sustainability into 2024. It reflects a broader commitment within the UAE to address climate change and promote sustainability initiatives. Aramex's initiative is well-timed to contribute to these efforts, demonstrating its role as a responsible corporate citizen.



Aramex's ambitious sustainability goals include achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050. To realize these targets, the company is investing in a diverse range of innovative and environmentally friendly logistics solutions. The introduction of electric bicycles for parcel delivery represents a tangible step towards reducing the carbon footprint associated with last-mile logistics operations in the UAE.



By leveraging sustainable transportation options like electric bicycles, Aramex aims to not only reduce its environmental impact but also set a precedent for sustainable practices within the logistics industry. As the company continues to invest in green technologies and initiatives, it reinforces its commitment to driving positive change and fostering a more sustainable future for the UAE and beyond.

