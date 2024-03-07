Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches 1,194 Operations Against Israel Since Oct 8

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Mac 7 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, said yesterday that, it has carried out 1,194 military operations against Israel, since Oct 8, last year, inflicting more than 2,000 casualties on the Israeli side.

The group noted in a statement that, it advanced at most 23 km into Israel, in its operations, prompting the Israeli army to evacuate 43 settlements and 230,000 settlers.

It listed the Israeli army's losses as 68 military vehicles, 38 command centres, 300 technical equipment, 570 settlement units, two military factories, 22 artillery positions, and two Iron Dome platforms.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in the southern Lebanese border area has shown no sign of abating since its onset on Oct 8, last year.

According to Lebanese military sources, the Israeli army continued airstrikes yesterday, on Lebanese towns and villages in the area, killing a Hezbollah fighter and a civilian and wounding six other“civilians.”

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct 8, 2023, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards Israel, in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery towards south Lebanon.

The confrontations between the two sides have killed 341 people on the Lebanese side, including 227 Hezbollah members and 66 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.– NNN-NNA

