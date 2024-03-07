Two Members Of Babbar Khalsa International-Backed Terror Module Arrested In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police on Thursday said they averted possible target killings with the arrest of two members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module.

The module was operated by US-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian, a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, along with his associate identified as Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, presently based in Armenia.

As per preliminary investigations Happy Passian was working in connivance with Rinda and Shamsher to radicalise the youth by motivating them to carry out anti-national activities in the state, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The police have recovered two pistols along with four magazines and 30 cartridges.

An FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act at state Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.