Air Defense Needs, Fight Against Enemy: Zelensky, Mitsotakis Meet With Military In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have listened to information from the military command regarding the security situation in Odesa and discussed the bolstering of air defenses, notably in the Odesa region.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

According to the statement, a special briefing was attended by Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Commander of the Marine Corps Grouping Andriy Hnatov.

"Volodymyr Zelensky and Kyriakos Mitsotakis were briefed on the current security situation in Odesa region and the southern section of the frontline, as well as on measures to counter the Russian fleet. Separately, the military command spoke about ensuring the operation of the 'grain corridor' and Ukraine's support for global food security despite all Russia's attempts to block shipping in the Black Sea," the press service said.

Zelensky, Mitsotakis visit Odesa cathedral damaged by Russian missile strike

The two also listened to information about the consequences of Russia's air strikes on Ukrainian settlements and critical infrastructure.

According to the President's Office, the Ukrainian side conveyed information on the need to bolster air defenses to protect the skies, particularly in the Odesa region.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine