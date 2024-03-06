Hope&Glory, Ketchum And MSL Each Win Four EMEA In2 Sabres

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-UK-based creative consultancy Hope&Glory and global public relations brands Ketchum and MSL Group will each take home four Innovation SSABRE Awards when PRovoke Media stages its EMEA Summit in London on April 17.



Those three firms are biggest winners in the In2 SABRE competition, which recognizes content creation in paid, earned, shared and owned channels, as well as a wide range of digital, disruptive and data-driven initiatives created by the public relations business across the region.



Among the 54 In2 SABRE winners revealed today, other multiple recipients included Eastern European corporate and public affairs consultancy Seesame with three awards; and global agencies Hill&Knowlton and Weber Shandwick and Hungarian marketing firm Lounge Group, each of which were winners in two categories.



“Once again, the Innovation SABREs showcase the astonishing breadth of creative content our profession is producing, from live events to PR in the metaverse, as well as the innovative ideas in data and analytics, behavior science, and a host of other areas that are becoming increasingly important in our craft,” says Paul Holmes, who chaired the SABRE jury.



The winners of the In2 SABREs will be presented with their trophies during our PRovoke EMEA Summit, which takes place at London's Ham Yard Hotel on April 17, which is also the date of our SABRE Awards ceremony at The Troxy on the evening of the 17th. Details of the Summit will be announced shortly.



The complete list of In2 winners and finalists is here .



Tickets for both the Summit and the awards dinner are on sale now.



