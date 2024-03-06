Loss Of Sergei Kotov Ship Will Limit Russian Navy's Freedom Of Maneuver In Black Sea UK Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The sinking of another Russian patrol ship by Ukrainian forces will limit the freedom of maneuver of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update published on X, formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

According to British intelligence, the Sergei Kotov only commissioned into the Russian Black Sea Fleet in July 2022. It had been previously targeted by uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) in July and September 2023, sustaining minor damage and returning to service shortly after on both occasions.

The ministry recalled that the Sergei Kotov is the third Russian Black Sea Fleet vessel sunk in the last five weeks.

"Likely because of Black Sea Fleet losses, on February 15, 2024, the Black Sea Fleet Commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was dismissed. Ukraine continues to limit the freedom of maneuver of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea," British intelligence said.

On March 5, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) announced that they had attacked and sunk the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Later, the HUR reported that the naval drone attack on the ship had killed seven crew members.

The Ukrainian Navy announced that as of 07:00 on March 6, there were no Russian warships in the Black Sea.