Ministry Of Health Unveils National Electronic Registry For Cystic Fibrosis Patients

Jordan News Agency

Amman, March 6 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health has introduced a national electronic registry tailored for cystic fibrosis patients. Developed in collaboration with the Quality Improvement Project for Health Services, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and executed by the Electronic Health Solutions (Hakeem), this registry represents a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare management for individuals with cystic fibrosis in Jordan.During the inaugural ceremony, Minister of Health, Dr. Firas Hawari, emphasized the registry's strategic significance, noting that it is poised to establish a comprehensive database, designed to serve as a cornerstone for advancing and digitizing records of genetic and rare diseases, as well as other medical conditions at the national level."This repository will furnish healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers with invaluable insights to inform tailored preventive and therapeutic interventions for patients. Moreover, by offering insights into disease burdens, the registry aims to harmonize healthcare delivery across various institutions while elevating its quality through evidence-based practices," he added.Dr. Hawari remarked, "Nearly two years ago, the Ministry of Health embarked on a mission to address the challenges confronting cystic fibrosis patients in Jordan. Our efforts were guided by the conviction that proper management and vigilance could alleviate symptoms, mitigate complications, extend patient lifespans, and enhance their quality of life, despite the absence of a definitive cure for cystic fibrosis to date."He further elucidated, "The ministry has proactively equipped healthcare facilities with lung function testing devices, recognizing their pivotal role in diagnosis, disease monitoring, and treatment assessment. Through collaborative efforts with the Quality Improvement Project for Health Services, our technical workforce has been proficiently trained to operate these sophisticated devices, tailored for pediatric use, ensuring accurate testing and result interpretation."Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the project partners, Dr. Hawari expressed gratitude for their dedication to supporting cystic fibrosis patients. He also extended appreciation to the national committees tasked with compiling the inaugural national report on cystic fibrosis patients in Jordan for 2022, a testament to their commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in the country.