Israeli airstrike on Lebanon’s village of Hula kills 3 civilians

(MENAFN) Lebanon's official news agency reported that a Lebanese couple and their son lost their lives on Tuesday due to an Israeli strike targeting a house in the southern border village of Hula.



The conflict between Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and Israel has resulted in frequent exchanges of deadly cross-border fire since the outbreak of war in October. Gaza's rulers, Hamas, who are allied with Hezbollah, have been engaged in this conflict with Israel, leading to escalating tensions in the region.



“The three civilians, Hassan Hussein, his wife, Ruwaida Mustafa, and their 25-year-old son, Ali Hussein, were killed in the enemy raid on a three-story house in Hula,” the news agency reported.



“Search operations and the removal of rubble are continuing,” it further declared.



Just before the strike occurred, Hezbollah announced that it had launched an attack targeting the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona in retaliation for Israeli assaults on "civilian homes," with a particular focus on Bint Jbeil.



The Lebanese Shiite movement additionally claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Israeli military positions along the border on Tuesday.



Earlier, reports indicated that Israeli air raids targeted Bint Jbeil on Monday evening, though no casualties were reported.



On the same day, the Israeli army reported that a missile fired from Lebanon had resulted in the death of a foreign worker in Israel. Additionally, Hezbollah stated that three paramedics affiliated with the organization were killed in an Israeli raid in southern Lebanon.



These incidents occurred amid statements from US envoy Amos Hochstein, who emphasized the importance of a diplomatic resolution to bring an end to nearly five months of escalating hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

