Turkish, Somali ministers discuss bilateral energy cooperation

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar held discussions with Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, Somalia's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, regarding energy cooperation between the two nations. The meeting took place at the ministry's headquarters in the capital city of Ankara, where Bayraktar hosted Mohamed.



The engagement underscores the importance of bilateral collaboration in the energy sector and signals a commitment to strengthening ties between Turkey and Somalia. This dialogue represents a significant step toward fostering mutual interests and exploring opportunities for joint initiatives in energy production and resource management.



"During the meeting, we discussed steps that can be taken to improve our bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, especially hydrocarbons. We will continue our efforts to bring our cooperation in the field of energy to a level worthy of the close and sincere relations between our countries," he continued.



Turkey, a staunch ally of the Horn of Africa nation, has made substantial investments in various sectors including education, infrastructure, and health, while also providing extensive humanitarian aid. These efforts underscore Turkey’s commitment to supporting Somalia's development and welfare.



Turkey’s dedication to its partnership with Somalia is evident in its establishment of the largest embassy in Africa, located in the Somali capital of Mogadishu. Furthermore, Turkey has constructed its largest overseas military facility in Mogadishu as well, aimed at training the Somali national army.

