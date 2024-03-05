Russia Sends Fighter Jet To Escort French Military Planes Near Border

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, March 6 (IANS) A Russian Sukhoi-27 fighter jet escorted three French military planes near the Russian border over the Black Sea, state media reported, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.
The ministry on Tuesday said that a Su-27 fighter from the air defence forces on duty was dispatched after Russian radars over the Black Sea detected three air targets flying towards the Russian state border, state-run TASS news agency reported.
The French planes were identified as an E-3F long-range radar detection and control aircraft and two Rafale-C multipurpose fighters of the French air and space forces.
After the Russian fighter jet approached, the foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from Russia's state border and left the airspace over the Black Sea, the ministry said, adding that the country's border was not violated.
MENAFN05032024000231011071ID1107939417
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.