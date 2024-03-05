Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Piece Of Innovative PTT Bundle Offered By Uscellular

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, is partnering with

United States Cellular Corp. (NYSE: USM) . According to the announcement, which Siyata released after USM originally made it, UScellular has teamed with two wireless industry innovators to create a push-to-talk (“PTT”) bundle for public safety, hospitality, transportation, education, utilities and logistics use cases. The two wireless companies are Siyata Mobile and ESChat, with Siyata

providing the push-to-talk over cellular radio and ESChat providing the PTT software solution. According to the announcement, the integrated bundle, which is combined with UScellular's 1GB data plan, starts at $28 per month and offers a superior customer experience. The bundle features a PTT app with an easy-to-use handset, purpose-built for ESChat's PTT, works anywhere a data connection is available, whether using a cellular network or Wi-Fi. That enables customers with land mobile radios (“LMRs”) to either transition to standalone broadband PTT service or augment existing radio systems with broadband PTT service that allows them to stay connected even when they are outside of their LMR coverage area. The fourth-largest, full-service wireless carrier in the United States, UScellular provides national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience.

“Siyata's SD7 rugged push-to-talk over cellular radio handset is an industry-leading device that offers UScellular business customers an alternative to land-mobile radios,” said UScellular senior vice president for enterprise sales and operations Kim Kerr in the press release.“Launching this solution with ESChat and Siyata allows us to deliver a full PTT ecosystem for both RF radio system operators and customers without their own RF radio system.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global developer and vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. The company's portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste-management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories. In support of the company's Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade, in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling its customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. For more information about the company, visit



or

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SYTA are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN