Rajeev Chandrasekhar Unveils Plans For Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 5 (KNN) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, revealed plans for the establishment of a 'Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre' during his address at the All India Research Scholars Summit - 2024, organised by IIT Madras.

Describing it as a landmark development, Chandrasekhar emphasised that the upcoming Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre would serve as a globally recognised institution, collaborating with academia, government, private sector, and start-ups.

He stated,“The crowning development in the context of this Research Summit is going to be the soon-to-be-announced Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre, which will be a global standard academia-government-private sector-start-up partnered institution.”

Initially, the centre will be situated alongside Semiconductor Complex Ltd as an institution, with future prospects of evolving into an independent semiconductor research organisation.

Chandrasekhar highlighted its potential to both compete and cooperate with renowned global entities such as India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), MIT Microelectronics (US), and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan.

He envisaged the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre as a key player in semiconductor research over the next decade, positioning itself as a significant hub in the field.

