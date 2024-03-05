News agency poll shows most of US voters disapprove of Biden`s Gaza strategy

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal has shed light on American voters' dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden's approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict, with 60 percent expressing disapproval. The findings indicate a notable increase in discontent since December, marking an eight-point rise in the disapproval rate. As the Gaza conflict continues to unfold, a growing number of respondents believe that the United States is not exerting enough effort to assist the Palestinian people.



The Gaza conflict, which intensified on October 7 with a surprise cross-border attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, has led to significant casualties and raised concerns about a looming humanitarian crisis. Hamas's actions resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and the kidnapping of around 250 individuals. In response, Israel initiated massive airstrikes and a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. The ongoing violence has claimed more than 30,000 lives, according to the enclave's health ministry, prompting the United Nations to warn of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis marked by severe shortages of food and medicine.



The Wall Street Journal's poll indicates that President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict has become a contentious issue among United States voters. The 60 percent disapproval rating is accompanied by a drop in support, with just over 30 percent of respondents expressing approval of the president's stance on the matter. The impact of this widespread disapproval is evident at the ballot box, as over 100,000 people voted "uncommitted" in Michigan's Democratic presidential primary last week, with many citing their protest against the president's policies on Israel.



The report suggests that the conflict presents significant challenges for President Biden both in terms of domestic politics and diplomatic relations. Concerns have been raised by some senior aides to the president who fear that his support for Israel's war effort may result in a loss of votes in the upcoming November reelection bid. As the Biden administration navigates this complex geopolitical issue, the Wall Street Journal poll underscores the importance of public opinion in shaping the trajectory of United States foreign policy in the region.



MENAFN05032024000045015687ID1107936263